As Kylie Jenner partied in Italy for her 22nd birthday, Jordyn Woods hit a red carpet rocking a sizzling bodycon dress — and some fresh, cryptic ink.

The same day that her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, rang in her 22nd birthday, Jordyn Woods hit up her first red carpet since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal began. Jordyn marked her appearance at the UOMA Beauty Summer House Party on August 10 by debuting some cryptic new artwork, too — a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “What’s meant for me will never miss me” in pretty script. Do you hear that? That’s the sound of Jordyn not GAF! Jordyn looked like a bonafide bombshell in her outfit, a curve-hugging tank dress in a chic, alligator print, a massive rose gold Rolex watch, and sky-high golden sandals.

Meanwhile, Kylie was in Italy with her nearest and dearest (sorry, Jordyn), living it up on a $250 million yacht for her birthday. Along with Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie brought along family and friends for the luxurious European vacation. Back in Calabasas, hours before the red carpet, Jordyn also posted sexy pics and video to Instagram that showed her lounging poolside in a bikini. It’s surely a coincidence that Jordyn pulled out the stops on August 10, though she surely knows her ex-best friend’s birthday, no?

Just one year ago, long before the world (and Khloe Kardashian) found out that she kissed Tristan at a house party in Los Angeles, Jordyn was by Kylie’s side as she celebrated her 21st birthday. The emotional and physical distance between these former best friends has never been more apparent.

There’s always hoping for #23, though. Jordyn recently told Cosmo UK that, “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”