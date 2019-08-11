See Pics
Hollywood Life

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Spotted At Dinner With Mystery Woman 6 Weeks After Losing Wife Beth To Cancer

Duane 'Dog' Chapman
Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is joined by family and friends for a paddling out ceremony to commemorate his late wife Beth who lost her battle with cancer in Oahu, HI. Pictured: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Ref: SPL5101232 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is seen for the first time since the tragic passing of his with Beth Chapman, who lost her battle with cancer today in Hawaii.Pictured: DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMANRef: SPL5100744 260619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Wendell Wall / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Howells/Shutterstock (602297b) Duane 'Dog' Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter with his wife Beth. Duane 'Dog' Chapman in his office in Honolulu, Hawaii, America - 10 Jul 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman has a smile on his face again six weeks after his wife Beth’s death from cancer. He was photographed with a new brunette mystery woman over dinner in L.A.

It seems Duane “Dog” Chapman is finally feeling a little better following the June 26 passing of wife Beth from throat cancer. The 66-year-old was spotted with a brunette mystery woman dressed up to the nines for a dinner at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles on August 10. With his trademark long blonde mullet and big shiny sunglasses, he was grinning from ear to ear as he stood next to his beautiful dinner companion while they waited outside the restaurant for their car. See the pics here.

Duane looked sharp in a black dress jacket but when he took it off he was wearing a more casual blue short-sleeved shirt underneath. His dinner date was dressed to impress in a tight halter mini-dress with a silver and grey zig zag pattern with shiny silver heels and a matching purse with a long chain. A bodyguard drove the couple from the restaurant to a nearby convenience store where they picked up supplies while Dog waited inside the car. According to the Daily Mail, they then headed back to Dog’s hotel.

On July 12, Dog revealed in an interview that he didn’t scatter Beth’s ashes in the waters off Hawaii as she requested, and that he sleeps with the box containing them next to his bed. “Well, she said scatter some, leave some on the fireplace, of course when I go to heaven, she wants me in the box with her,” the told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier in a heartbreaking interview

“You know, I was going to do all the scattering, and then I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not gonna throw you, like, away. I’m just gonna throw you away and start over?’ I can’t do that,” about why he didn’t follow Beth’s dying wishes. “I haven’t gotten past the place where I’m still putting a pillow where she was, and covering it up, like the jailhouse escape, right? I mean it. And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn’t register that ain’t her. I’m still there.” He added that of the pink box containing Beth’s ashes, ”I leave it next to the bed right there and I think that might be where it’s going to be forever.”