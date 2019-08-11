Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Spotted At Dinner With Mystery Woman 6 Weeks After Losing Wife Beth To Cancer

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman has a smile on his face again six weeks after his wife Beth’s death from cancer. He was photographed with a new brunette mystery woman over dinner in L.A.

It seems Duane “Dog” Chapman is finally feeling a little better following the June 26 passing of wife Beth from throat cancer. The 66-year-old was spotted with a brunette mystery woman dressed up to the nines for a dinner at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles on August 10. With his trademark long blonde mullet and big shiny sunglasses, he was grinning from ear to ear as he stood next to his beautiful dinner companion while they waited outside the restaurant for their car. See the pics here.

Duane looked sharp in a black dress jacket but when he took it off he was wearing a more casual blue short-sleeved shirt underneath. His dinner date was dressed to impress in a tight halter mini-dress with a silver and grey zig zag pattern with shiny silver heels and a matching purse with a long chain. A bodyguard drove the couple from the restaurant to a nearby convenience store where they picked up supplies while Dog waited inside the car. According to the Daily Mail, they then headed back to Dog’s hotel.

On July 12, Dog revealed in an interview that he didn’t scatter Beth’s ashes in the waters off Hawaii as she requested, and that he sleeps with the box containing them next to his bed. “Well, she said scatter some, leave some on the fireplace, of course when I go to heaven, she wants me in the box with her,” the told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier in a heartbreaking interview

“You know, I was going to do all the scattering, and then I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not gonna throw you, like, away. I’m just gonna throw you away and start over?’ I can’t do that,” about why he didn’t follow Beth’s dying wishes. “I haven’t gotten past the place where I’m still putting a pillow where she was, and covering it up, like the jailhouse escape, right? I mean it. And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn’t register that ain’t her. I’m still there.” He added that of the pink box containing Beth’s ashes, ”I leave it next to the bed right there and I think that might be where it’s going to be forever.”