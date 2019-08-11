BTS Reveals They Are Taking An ‘Extended Period Of Rest’ & Fans Wish Them Well On Their Break

For the first time since their debut, BTS has decided to take an extended break to relax and rest. Fans immediately began wishing them well.

BTS is headed on vacation! The K-pop group will be taking a much needed break to “recharge,” according to a statement issued by their record company, BigHit Entertainment, on Aug. 11. “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation,” the statement said, adding that the boys’ performance at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert todaya will be their last scheduled event before they all begin their time off.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentless [sic] driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” the statement continued. “This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

The company also has some guidelines for fans who may run into a member of the group during their break. “Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off,” the statement said. “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.”

You guys did a great job and you need some rest 🙆 we love you Bangtan 💜 Army always with you💜. #HappyVacationBTS #RestWellBTS pic.twitter.com/RCOl3EPkZW — Fa (@nrfrhlna_) August 11, 2019

Fans couldn’t be happier for their faves to finally get some R&R after being on the road for six years. User @ikran tweeted, “after six whole years BTS are going on vacation!!!!!!!!!!! hope they get to do everything they’ve been wanting to do 🥰 #restwellBTS,” while @AbadKristal wrote, “It’s now time for you to live a normal life do what ever you want to do army will wait for you.” We love a supportive fanbase!