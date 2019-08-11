Brody Jenner ‘Leaning On’ Mom Linda Amid Kaitlynn Split & Miley Cyrus Kissing Photos: ‘He Can Tell Her Anything’

After Brody Jenner’s recent breakup with Kaitlynn Carter followed by her romancing Miley Cyrus, he has his mom Linda to turn to in these tough times for love and support.

Brody Jenner has had a pretty stressful week. On Aug. 2 it was revealed that he split from Kaitlynn Carter, 30 who he dated since 2013 and married in a 2018 Indonesian ceremony (even though it was later revealed not to be legal). Then one week later she was photographed on vacation in Italy, making out in bikinis poolside with a soon to be single Miley Cyrus, 26. Thank goodness his mom Linda Thompson, 69, is there to ease the pain. “There is nobody in this world closer to Brody than his mom, Linda, and he’s been leaning on her the most out of anybody during this split from Kaitlynn,” a source close to the 35-year-old hunk tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Linda has been a huge support system for Brody and he knows he can tell her anything. Linda only wants the best for Brody and although she completely supports his decision no matter what. She also wants him to take his time to make sure he’s doing the right thing,” our insider reveals when it came to his sudden split from Kaitlynn.

Linda was married to Brody’s dad Bruce, now Caitlyn Jenner, 69, from 1981 through 1986. She was also married to composer David Foster for 14 years before their 2005 split. “Linda has been through divorce before and knows what a toll it can take not only for the couple, but for their families too. She has seen over the years how much love Brody and Kaitlynn have for each other and still believes they do at this point. Linda also speaks with Kailtynn and loves her so much and still looks at her as a daughter. If there is any hope of them getting back together, Linda will definitely be instrumental in making that happen for the both of them,” our source adds.

Brody had to have been caught off guard when the pics of Miley and Kaitlynn locking lips dropped. They were taken one day prior to Miley announcing on Aug. 10 that she had split from husband of eight months Liam Hemsworth, 29, after nearly 10 years on and off as a couple. Linda even showed her support for Brody on August 11 when after the drama involving the whole situation had blown up. He posted an Instagram photo on an oceanside bluff and wrote “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” obviously wanting to get the events of the past 24 hours out of his mind. Linda sweetly wrote in the comments, “Always so proud of your dignity, generosity, kindness & nobility. You are a gentleman and I love you very much. Onward…👍💜.”