Brody Jenner Jokes About Holding Hands With Liam Hemsworth After Exes Kiss & Miley Reacts

Brody Jenner is having some fun despite his ex Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus making out. He’s joking that he’ll soon be holding hands with Liam Hemsworth after his split from Miley and she shaded him hard!

The situation is just getting more and more wild involving Miley Cyrus, 26, splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, and getting cozy with Brody Jenner‘s recent ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in Italy. Now The Hills: New Beginnings star is offering to hold hands with the Aussie actor on the beach in a two can play at that game exes swap move. It came day after Miley and Liam’s Aug. 10 separation announcement and two days after the ladies were photographed making out poolside in Lake Como.

Brody took to Instagram on Aug. 11 and wrote “Don’t let yesterday take too much of today,” next to a photo of him standing on an oceanside bluff. The 35-year-old’s The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brandon Lee then commented “Let’s round this scandal out and post pictures of us making out.” Brody saw the comment and wrote to Brandon, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon!”

Miley was not amused by the exchange as she chimed in and told Brody “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer” in apparent shade. Now all we need is for Liam to chime in with his two cents on the hand holding and Kaitlynn to react and we’ll definitely have a party going on in this post.

Miley and Liam shocked fans on Aug. 10 when they announced they were splitting up just eight months after their Dec. 24, 2018 Christmas Eve wedding in Tennessee. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.” Shortly after the announcement, the photos of Miley kissing Kaitlynn the day prior dropped. Miley has since broken her silence, in an Aug. 11 Instragram post saying “Change is inevitable.”