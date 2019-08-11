Tina Knowles Reveals Blue Ivy Is ‘Quite A Makeup Artist’ & Plays With Cosmetics For ‘Fun’

Blue Ivy Carter has a second calling, says grandma Tina Knowles. Not only can she sing like mom Beyonce, but she can do a perfect cat eye like the best of makeup artists, too.

Not only does Blue Ivy Carter have a song on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, but she’s better than you at doing makeup, too! Proud grandma Tina Knowles gushed about seven-year-old Blue’s skills behind the palette in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at BeautyconLA, and revealed that she’s trying to foster the budding MUA’s natural talents — even if son-in-law Jay Z’s not so keen about this particular ambition. “I’ve bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad’s dismay. Dad’s don’t like that. But it’s just for playtime. We have fun. And she’s quite a makeup artist. She’s amazing,” Tina said, with the happiest look on her face. And sorry to all the adult women reading this; Blue has mastered doing eye makeup before leaving the first grade.

“Eyes,” Tina said when asking about Blue’s speciality. “Oh my god, she puts stones and all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She would love it here,” she said, referring to Beautycon. Tina also talked about the way she approached beauty and makeup with daughters Solange and Beyonce Knowles, Blue’s mother, when they were just kids. “I let my girls start wearing makeup when they were about 13,” Tina said. “When they turned into a teenager. A little lipgloss, maybe a little blush. And I always believed in a little mascara; that’s so fun. But not any base and all that stuff. That’s a little much.”

Singer, dancer, expert shade-thrower, makeup artist — is there anything Blue Ivy can’t do? A source close to Bey and Jay told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re doing everything in their power to encourage their little girl in her various pursuits. “They love seeing her shine,” the source shared. “But right now, it’s just about letting her grow and learn and have fun. They aren’t pushing any sort of agenda or trying to make her a star; they just want her to do whatever makes her happiest.”