Blake Shelton enjoyed a fun day out with his gal, Gwen Stefani, and two of her adorable sons amidst reports that they bought a house in LA and were finally moving in together.

Days after it was reported that they bought a house together, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went shopping with her kids in Los Angeles. The couple, who have been dating since 2015, were spotted leaving a mall through the parking garage with Gwen’s sons, 10-year-old Zuma Rossdale and 5-year-old Apollo Rossdale, who were bickering and fighting as only brothers do. While Gwen was checking out her phone, probably trying to figure out where TF they parked, Blake looked on bemusedly while carrying their loot from the Microsoft Store. It was a sweet, normal moment for a couple that lives their life in the spotlight. Things are totally normal for them at home!

And now, they may all be sharing one home. Blake and Gwen, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight, closed on a home in the Los Angeles area on August 9. No other details about the house were provided, but Gwen’s Los Angeles home, which she bought with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 20006, is on the market. The mansion is going for $24.5 million, which would bring in a pretty chunk of change for a new pad with Blake. Frankly, it’s about time that these two lovebirds got on with it! They currently split their time between Los Angeles, where she lives and The Voice films, and his ranch in Oklahoma, where he takes her boys fishing.

Though they’ll never stop being coy about when they’re finally going to get engaged and tie the knot, Blake is already the kids’ de facto stepdad. Co-parenting with Gavin is sometimes difficult for Gwen, a source close to the “Hollaback Girl” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But Blake’s always there to help. ““Gwen and Gavin have had a challenging time co-parenting,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They don’t see eye to eye on several things. Blake has been so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and is always there with an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting”

Blake said in a recent interview about his love, that “even when I have a day off and she’s working, I go with her to whatever she’s doing. I never get enough of her.”