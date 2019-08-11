Nikki & Brie Bella Sparkle On Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Pics

Nikki and Brie Bella are on the red carpet for the Teen choice Awards, and they look better than ever!

The Bella Twins have arrived to the Teen Choice Awards! The sister duo opted for different looks, instead of matching with each other as we’ve seen them do in the past! Brie Bella looked gorgeous in a light purple, sparkling wrap dress that was tied shut with a darker purple bow. She wore her dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail and accessorized with massive hoop earrings!

Nikki Bella rocked a two piece set that showed off her awesome figure and abs! The wrestler’s look featured a shining cream long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder top and matching high-waisted pants. Like her sister, Nikki wore her hair up in a high ponytail, but her accessories were a little different! She had her new boyfriend, Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev on her arm! The couple posed for photos together and even had some fun on the red carpet, with Artem dipping Nikki back for an adorable photo-op!

Recently, a source revealed to HollywoodLife that both the Bella sisters have babies on the brain at the moment! “Nikki and Brie have babies on the mind. Brie has been trying for a second child for a little bit with her husband Bryan and Nikki has really been eager to start a family with Artem more and more these last few months,” the insider said. So exciting!

Tonight at the TCAs, the Bella Twins are nominated for Best Female Athlete, but the ladies have some serious competition! Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Sky Brown and Tobin Heath are also nominated in the category. Avengers: Endgame leads the TCA with nine nominations, Stranger Things with six nods and Lil Nas X with five — but the fans vote, so there could definitely be some surprises tonight!