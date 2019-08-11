Ashley Ianconetti Dances To ‘The Wedding Singer’ In Bed On Her Wedding Day & It’s Delightful

Ashley Iaconetti is pumped for her wedding day! The future Mrs. Jared Haibon got ready to get married by waking up and dancing up a storm.

is it possible to be killed by too much wholesomeness? Ashley Iaconetti started off her last morning as a single lady in the cutest way possible: dancing to one of the songs from The Wedding Singer musical! The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, posted the most adorable video to Instagram on her wedding day, August 11, that showed how her friends woke her up to get ready. In the video, a very sleepy, makeup-free Ashley jumps out from under the covers of her bed and starts dancing and fist-pumping with the hugest grin on her face as the song “It’s Your Wedding Day” begins to blast over someone’s phone speakers. “I’ve imagined waking up to this song on my wedding day for the past 12 years and here’s the moment in reality,” she captioned the sweet video, which you can watch below.

It’s so cute! Ashley knows all the words to the Broadway hit, and is mouthing along with them as she plays air guitar and hits all the beats with air drum sticks. That goofy grin? That’s the face of a woman who knows she’s about to marry the love of her life in mere hours! Yes, on August 11, Ashley will walk down the aisle and marry her Bachelor in Paradise co-star Jared Haibon. Ashley and Jared became friends on the reality show in 2015, but didn’t get together romantically until March 2018. He proposed just two months later, telling HollywoodLife in a EXCLUSIVE interview, that once he fell head over heels for Ashley, he just knew it had to happen.

I knew everything about her, and once I got a glimpse into what my life was like without her, and it scared the sh*t out of me,” Jared explained, adding that the dual realizations of “I want you a part of my life” and “You’re the most important person in my life” made him pop the question quickly. Our hearts!

Their Bachelor Nation family thought Ashley’s video was so lovely, too. Kaitlyn Bristowe commented, “Why am I crying??” Sarah Herron wrote, “So amazing!!! I’m not sure I’ve ever been so happy for a bride. Congratulations Ashley! This is your day!!! 💕🥂 👰🏻🤵🏻” Ali Fedotwosky wrote, “Well this is absolutely darling! Congratulations to you and Jared!”. And Amanda Stanton commented, “😍 YAY!!!!!! Soooo happy for you. Putting waterproof mascara on rn because…😭”