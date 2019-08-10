Vicki Gunvalson Claps Back After Kelly Dodd Calls Her & Tamra Judge ‘Stale’: ‘She’s A Volatile Person’

Vicki Gunvalson spared no mercy in her response to Kelly Dodd, who accused Tamra Judge of relying on her co-stars’ ‘story lines’ in an interview with HollywoodLife on Aug. 7! That led Vicki to accuse Kelly of putting out ‘fake stories.’

Don’t get on Vicki Gunvalson’s bad side! That’s exactly what Kelly Dodd, 43, did when she shaded their co-star Tamra Judge, 51, as “stale” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Aug. 7, and claimed that Tamra “uses everyone else for her story lines” for The Real Housewives of Orange County. Kelly also threw the “stale” insult at Vicki in a separate interview with People, and Vicki wasn’t going to have two fellow OGs be disrespected like that. “I used to feel sorry for her, now I don’t. She is an angry, volatile person,” Vicki began in a lengthy rant on Instagram, which @realhousewivesfranchise screenshotted on Aug. 9. The longest recurring star on RHOC really dug in on Kelly’s accusation that she and Tamra have to supposedly use their co-stars’ “story lines” as crutches.

“Regarding her stating we are stale and don’t have story lines….. Listen up girl! Our lives are always evolving and changing. We don’t have ‘storylines’. It’s a ‘reality show’… our reality!! Not fake stories like you,” Vicki wrote, and we could feel the fumes through the screen. Vicki even took a dig at Kelly’s taste in men: “I am a seccessful [sic] business owner, employ and inspire people all over the world to be financially independent of a man. You? Your only job is to find older rich men who want an arm ornament.” Kelly is dating a plastic surgeon, Dr. Brian Reagan, who accompanied her to the FaceTite event where she bad-mouthed Tamra!

Moving onto Tamra and Kelly’s real estate feud, Vicki even referenced Kelly’s ex-husband as she added, “You rent a 900 so. [sic] ft apartment and pretend to be all smart! You mentioned you got a ‘windfall’ from Michael [Avenatti] and can pay cash for a home like Tamras. Then why don’t you do it??” Although Kelly sold her and Michael’s Corona Del Mar home for $5 million following their Feb. 2018 split, she still mocked Tamra’s new $2 million Coto de Caza home, saying the neighborhood was in “the sticks.”

It’s no surprise Vicki’s sticking up for Tamra, considering that they’re the two longest recurring cast members on RHOC (although Vicki has returned as a “friend role” for Season 14). “Tamra has multiple reasons she is mad at Kelly,” a source close to Tamra and Vicki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before Vicki wrote her clapback above. “Kelly feels Tamra gets involved in her business constantly when it’s not her business to get involved in. Vicki is standing by Tamra’s side and isn’t speaking with Kelly either.”