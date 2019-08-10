Travis Scott Wishes ‘Wifey’ Kylie Jenner A Happy 22nd Birthday Amid Rumors They Will Marry This Weekend

Travis Scott shared the sweetest tribute for ‘amazing superhuman’ Kylie Jenner on her 22nd birthday. The post comes amidst rumors the couple will marry during her b’day weekend.

It wouldn’t be Kylie Jenner‘s birthday without a cute social media shout-out from her “hubby” Travis Scott! The rapper, 28, took to Instagram on Aug. 10 to gush about his girlfriend in the name of her turning 22. “Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!!” he wrote alongside a series of photos of him with the cosmetics mogul. In one of the pictures, Travis can be seen kissing Kylie on the cheek.

The loved up couple have been celebrating Kylie’s 22nd birthday with some of her family and friends in Italy this week. The pair have also been spending some quality time with daughter Stormi Webster on the trip, who they brought along with them to lunch on Aug. 9. But fans thought a lot more was going to go down during the vacation. As they left the U.S. earlier this week, it appeared as if a wedding dress was being loaded onto their private jet. This led fans to speculate heavily if Travis and Kylie were planning on getting married this weekend.

Travis’ post was just one of the amazing things he did for Kylie’s birthday, though. He kicked off the week by flooding her home with rose petals, covering every inch of her floor with the red flowers. (Stormi had a field day with that one!) Then, he got her a giant diamond necklace with the signature lips with dripping lipstick seen on Kylie Cosmetics lip kits. She proudly wore the jewelry on her actual birthday, pairing it with a strapless, pink, feathered dress.