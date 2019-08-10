Kylie Jenner got the sweetest serenade from none other than daughter Stormi Webster when the 18-month-old sang ‘Happy Birthday to Mommy’ as Kylie turned 22.

This just might have pushed Stormi Webster to the top of the cutest Kar-Jenner babies list. The 18-month-old has been cruising Italy’s Amalfi Coast since Aug. 7 with parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as a lead up to the cosmetics mogul’s 22nd birthday. Ky shared a sweet Instagram video on Aug. 10 holding Stormi in her lap as she sang “Happy Birthday” into the camera while her daughter tried to sing along. The most precious part was when Kylie got to “Happy Birthday dear…” , she paused and Stormi sweetly sang “Mommy” and the hearts of every one of Kylie’s fans exploded. Check out the video here.

She captioned the video “My babyyyy😍😍😍💗” and within one hour it had racked up over 4 Instagram million likes. Since Kylie wasn’t with her famous sisters on her big day, they sent their love for the video from afar in the comments. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, left “😭💞” emojis while Kendall Jenner, 23, wrote “kylieeee 😫😫😫.” Family friend Hailey Bieber, 22, commented “My heart!!!!!” at the precious video.

In the video, Kylie’s wearing the stunning white feathered dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2020 bridal collection. When the garment bag containing it was brought aboard Kylie and Travis’ private jet on Aug. 6 as they left L.A., there was speculation the couple could be tying the knot. But it appears Kylie just really loved the gown and just wanted to wear something stunning for her birthday night celebrations as there’s been no wedding news yet.

Earlier in the day Kylie posed in a hot pink strapless feathered mini-dress aboard the deck of the rented mega yacht with the numbers “22” spelled out in giant array of white blooms and sunflowers. Then she shared a pic of her birthday gift from Travis, 28, and it was a jaw-dropping diamond necklace. She shared a mirrored selfie close up and in addition to a chain dripping with diamonds from it, the pendant was a perfect replica of Kylie’s lip logo from her lip kit collection. And it was all covered in diamond stones. Now that’s thoughtful AND super luxurious so way to go Travis!