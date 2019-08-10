Watch
Hollywood Life

Stormi Webster Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To ‘Mommy’ Kylie Jenner In Adorable Video – Watch

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
Backgrid
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go shopping with their daughter Stormi and some overzealous bodyguards in Capri.Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi WebsterBACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick and Sofia Richie embrace each other as they sit on steps during an Italian vacation in Nerano! Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Nerano, ITALY - Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott take baby Stormi to Nerano, Italy! The couple is joined by Kylies model friend and Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie! The trio navigates through the mountainous region and make their way to a local restaurant for lunch. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Capri, ITALY - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leave baby Stormi with her nanny as they go out with friends while on vacation together in Capri, Italy. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Kylie Jenner got the sweetest serenade from none other than daughter Stormi Webster when the 18-month-old sang ‘Happy Birthday to Mommy’ as Kylie turned 22.

This just might have pushed Stormi Webster to the top of the cutest Kar-Jenner babies list. The 18-month-old has been cruising Italy’s Amalfi Coast since Aug. 7 with parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as a lead up to the cosmetics mogul’s 22nd birthday. Ky shared a sweet Instagram video on Aug. 10 holding Stormi in her lap as she sang “Happy Birthday” into the camera while her daughter tried to sing along. The most precious part was when Kylie got to “Happy Birthday dear…” , she paused and Stormi sweetly sang “Mommy” and the hearts of every one of Kylie’s fans exploded. Check out the video here.

She captioned the video “My babyyyy😍😍😍💗” and within one hour it had racked up over 4 Instagram million likes. Since Kylie wasn’t with her famous sisters on her big day, they sent their love for the video from afar in the comments. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, left  “😭💞” emojis while Kendall Jenner, 23, wrote “kylieeee 😫😫😫.” Family friend Hailey Bieber, 22, commented “My heart!!!!!” at the precious video.

In the video, Kylie’s wearing the stunning white feathered dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2020 bridal collection. When the garment bag containing it was brought aboard Kylie and Travis’ private jet on Aug. 6 as they left L.A., there was speculation the couple could be tying the knot. But it appears Kylie just really loved the gown and just wanted to wear something stunning for her birthday night celebrations as there’s been no wedding news yet.

Earlier in the day Kylie posed in a hot pink strapless feathered mini-dress aboard the deck of the rented mega yacht with the numbers “22” spelled out in giant array of white blooms and sunflowers. Then she shared a pic of her birthday gift from Travis, 28, and it was a jaw-dropping diamond necklace. She shared a mirrored selfie close up and in addition to a chain dripping with diamonds from it, the pendant was a perfect replica of Kylie’s lip logo from her lip kit collection. And it was all covered in diamond stones. Now that’s thoughtful AND super luxurious so way to go Travis!