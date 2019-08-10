Spencer Pratt Thinks Olivia Jade Should Join ‘The Hills’ After College Scandal: ‘I Want To Hear Her Story’

Spencer Pratt has a surprising connection to Olivia Jade Giannulli! The MTV star revealed this fun fact while delivering a pitch on why the YouTube star should join ‘The Hills: New Beginnings.’

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, hasn’t uploaded a YouTube video since the college admissions scandal broke in March 2019, and Spencer Pratt, 35, thinks she should be given a new platform to tell her side of the story: reality television! Now that The Hills: New Beginnings got the green light for a second season, Spencer thinks Lori Loughlin’s daughter should be added as a fresh face on the cast. “I want to hear her story on the show. I want to get down to the bottom of this…That’s who I’m energetically putting out there,” the MTV star said on E! Daily Pop on Aug. 9, and his wife/co-star Heidi Montag, 32, joined him for the interview.

The suggestion may seem out of the blue, but Spencer has a random connection to the YouTube star. The best man at Spencer and Heidi’s televised wedding was none other than Olivia’s off-again, on-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy, 23! Spencer pointed out that the singer “was a little kid at the time” when The Hills aired the nuptials in 2009, explaining why his and Spencer’s association may seem like news. But the timing is great, considering that Jackson just revealed that he’s dating Olivia! Spencer’s best man broke the news with a PDA photo and the words “I love you” on Aug. 2.

There will be a hole in the cast if Spencer’s sister, Stephanie Pratt, 33, sticks to her word. The MTV star replied “no” to a fan who asked if she’s in Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings under a rant against her co-stars on July 24. Since that’s not an official exit, Spencer remained optimistic when asked if he thought his sister really quit the show during his interview on Daily Pop. “I believe anything is possible with her, but I pray she comes back,” he admitted, to the surprise of the interviewers. “She’s such a great character.”

Well, Olivia can’t exactly say much about Operation Varsity Blues for now, given that her mom and dad Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are still locked into a court battle after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure Olivia and her sister Isabella’s spots in the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits. Olivia’s parents pleaded not guilty in April, and their next hearing is reportedly set for Aug. 27.