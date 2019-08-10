The love fest continues between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie as they cruise the Amalfi Coast with Kylie Jenner. He lovingly wrapped her in his arms on the way to a lunch date.

While Kylie Jenner was riding jet skis with partner Travis Scott during her 22nd birthday celebrations on Aug. 10, Scott Disick continued to use his time traveling with the couple aboard their rented mega yacht to romance girlfriend Sofia Richie. The 36-year-old E! star and the 20-year-old model travelled from the $250 million luxury vessel by boat to shore in Nerano, Italy and Scott had his left arm cuddled around Sofia the entire time. At one point during the ride they looked deeply at each other while in another pic she leaned closely into his chest.

It was easy to see why Scott wanted Sofia so close to him as she looked super sexy. She wore a plunging blue push-up bikini top with a white sleeveless jacket over it. She paired it with matching white denim shorts that showed off her toned and tanned legs. Scott dressed in what’s become a regular outfit for him during the trip, in a navy shirt and matching shorts, similar to the look he sported when on another romantic lunch venture into Nerano with Sofia on Aug. 9.

The couple ate lunch at the seaside restaurant Lo Scoglio and made the most of digging in to the fine Italian pasta dishes. Since they’re on vacation, it’s so good to see them eating the local cuisine and throwing calorie and carb counting out the window. Besides, with the fun they’ve had frolicking in the sea, they’ve been able to stay fit and keep their swimsuit bodies tight.

Once the meal was over the couple headed back via boat to the yacht to join up with Kylie, Travis, their 18-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, Kris Jenner, 63, and her BF Corey Gamble, 38, as well as several of Kylie’s closest gal pals including her assistant Victoria, Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. Now that Kylie’s birthday’s over, it’s unclear when the vacation will come to an end, but it sure has been fun watching from afar and getting a major case of FOMO.