Nikki & Brie Bella Have Babies On The Brain: ‘Don’t Be Surprised’ If They Get ‘Pregnant At The Same Time’

Now that Nikki Bella is in love and in a solid relationship with Artem Chigvinstev, she’d love to start a family and coordinate it with twin sister Brie so they have babies at the same time.

During Nikki Bella‘s six year romance with John Cena, 42, he made it clear he didn’t want kids. Her family dreams have changed now that she’s officially dating her former Dancing with the Stars pro parter Artem Chigvinstev, 37. She and her twin sister Brie are both feeling broody and would love to have babies at the same time. Brie, 35, already has a two-year-old daughter Birdie with WWE star Daniel Bryan, whose real name is Bryan Danielson and would love to add to her family.

“ Nikki and Brie have babies on the mind. Brie has been trying for a second child for a little bit with her husband Bryan and Nikki has really been eager to start a family with Artem more and more these last few months,” a source close to the sisters tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Nikki and Brie always talk about who will have a baby next and they both have realized it will likely be Brie. B ut a dream of theirs is to have children with similar age ranges so whomever gets pregnant will likely get the other sister to try to get pregnant soon there after,” our insider continues.