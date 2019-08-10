Kylie Jenner Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: 22nd Birthday, New Makeup & More

Kylie Jenner had an incredible week! From celebrating her 22nd birthday in Italy to launching a new makeup collection, the girl’s been BUSY. She more than deserves the title of Instagram Queen!

Kylie Jenner is always living her best life, but over the past seven days she’s truly induced an even bigger wave of FOMO in us than normal. To be fair, it is her birthday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned 22 today, Aug. 10, so naturally she welcomed a new year of her life with a week of partying in the Mediterranean. Being the social media star that she is, Kylie documented some of the highlights on the ‘gram, earning her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

Kylie’s week started out pretty standard. The billionaire shared a photo of herself rocking a neon green bikini with Adidas sneakers while sitting poolside. She built on the sexy selfies by sharing two photos of herself rocking a newspaper print crop top and jeans, paired with a heart-shaped Chanel bag.

Things really started to get interesting, though, when Kylie posted a video of her foyer completely covered in roses. You literally couldn’t see the floor because of how many petals there were! Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster contributed a cuteness factor to the clip by playing around in the flowers that were left by her dad Travis Scott. “My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg,” Kylie captioned the video.

The reality star head to Italy this week to rein in her birthday with loved ones including Travis, Stormi, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie, but she made sure to do something with Khloe Kardashian first. The sisters teamed up ahead of Kylie’s trip to film themselves getting drunk and doing their makeup with Kylie’s money-themed birthday collection (which dropped today.) The video was an absolute delight, and even featured cameos by Corey and Sofia. The YouTube tutorial was obviously promoted on Kylie’s Instagram. “This was a night to remember,” she captioned the preview, adding, “thank you @khloekardashian for joining me in my Get Ready with Me using my brand new @kyliecosmetics Bday Collection!”

So I am teaming up with my friend Ellen DeGeneres @theellenshow to start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things for their families, friends and communities. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 9, 2019

With her birthday collection launching the day of her actual birthday, of course Kylie also had to showcase it on Insta in the days leading up to the launch. One of the biggest surprises though came on Aug. 9 when she revealed she’s teaming up with Ellen DeGeneres to give back in a big way. She said she and Ellen will “start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things for their families, friends and communities,” adding that people can nominate candidates by submitting a video to EllenTube of why they think the nominee deserves to be recognized. We love to see it. Head up to the gallery above to see more photos from Kylie’s 22nd birthday celebration.