Kylie Jenner Celebrates 22nd Birthday In Pink Feathered Dress & Diamond Necklace From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner complemented her birthday dress with a new accessory that paid homage to her multi-million cosmetics company! Just wait until you see the birthday food.

Kylie Jenner found the perfect dress and photo op to scream “self-made billionaire” in honor of turning 22 years old on Aug. 10. The makeup mogul threw on a feathered hot pink mini dress, complemented by neon green shades and a two-tier diamond necklace, to pose in front of two giant 2’s that were decked out in sunflowers, white roses and baby breath flowers on a yacht! The birthday girl also tried on her present from boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, which was a seriously hefty chain affixed with the iconic lip logo from Kylie Cosmetics. But instead of dripping in lip stick, the necklace was dripping in shiny diamonds! Kylie shared these photos to her Instagram, AND YOU CAN SEE ALL THE BIRTHDAY PICTURES HERE.

Kylie’s birthday wardrobe didn’t hoard all the “wow” factor! The birthday celebrants enjoyed a luxurious continental breakfast, complete with European pastries, freshly sliced fruit and a platter of cheeses. Pineapple cocktails were also on the menu! Keeping to the yellow and white theme, balloons of those colors filled a hallway in the megayacht that Kylie rented out for her birthday getaway in Capri, Italy.

Fans may have expected Travis to surprise Kylie with a different piece of jewelry, considering that an airport employee could be seen loading a white feathered dress onto Kylie’s jet from Van Nuys to Italy on Aug. 6. It turns out the dress was reportedly bought for a “special occasion” at the Beverly Hills’ Saks 5th Avenue and came from Oscar de la Renta’s Spring 2020 bridal collection, according to what sources told our sister website Women’s Wear Daily. Regardless, Travis’ Kylie Cosmetics-themed necklace was the perfect choice, considering that his girlfriend also launched her highly anticipated 22nd Birthday Collection makeup line on Aug. 10.

In addition to Travis, Kylie’s friends and family members like Kris Jenner, her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and of course, Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi Webster, 1, have joined the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her birthday yacht. Kylie still managed to fit one-on-one time with Travis for a romantic dinner at Ristorante da Paolino in Capri amid a jam-packed birthday itinerary on Aug. 5!