Jordyn Woods Posts New Bikini Photo & Video On Kylie Jenner’s Birthday As Ex BFF Lives It Up In Italy

Jordyn Woods is usually Kylie Jenner’s right hand woman on birthdays. This year, the influencer focused on her bikini photo shoot and new hair while her ex-best friend turned another year older on a yacht on Aug. 10.

What a difference a year makes. Jordyn Woods, 21, was right by Kylie Jenner’s side as the makeup mogul turned the legal drinking age in 2018, but a year later, Kylie rang in her 22nd birthday in another country with no Jordy. The distance between these ex-best friends (both emotionally and geographically) was apparent when Jordyn shared two bikini posts on Kylie’s special day on Aug. 10.

Jordyn stunned in two different bikini tops which she modeled for a photo shoot with celebrity photographer and filmmaker Alex Hainer, whose work includes that one dreamy video of Cole Sprouse. Dreamy is also the appropriate word to describe Jordyn’s shoot, as she stunned in a black asymmetrical bikini top in one video, and posed by the pool in a white triangle bikini top lined with blue for a different photo — YOU CAN SEE THE PICTURE, HERE. Her bronde extensions and nude pout gave us serious Mariah Carey vibes!

Meanwhile, Kylie updated her Instagram grid with photos snapped from the megayacht that her birthday entourage has been partying on in Capri, Italy since Aug. 7! On deck was a giant “22” layered in flowers that served as the perfect photo op for Kylie, who was dressed up in a bubble-gum pink dress covered in feathers from The Attico. The dress retails up to $4,569, but Kylie added even more dollar signs to her birthday ensemble’s total price with a gargantuan diamond necklace, courtesy of boyfriend Travis Scott, 28.

Although Jordyn and Kylie broke tradition by spending a birthday apart, Jordyn does hope that they can make amends in the future. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” the influencer told Cosmopolitan UK in her Oct. 2019 cover story.

Only time will tell, now that Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram after her ex-best friend partied and danced with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, James Harden, 29, in July. And that happened after Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guest house because of her scandal with Khloe’s other ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, which unraveled in February and March of 2019!