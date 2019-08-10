Caitlyn Jenner Mixes Up Her Daughters & Accidentally Shares Photo Of Kendall For Kylie’s Birthday

In all the excitement surrounding Kylie Jenner’s birthday, her dad Caitlyn attempted to wish her a happy one on social media, but accidentally shared a baby photo of Kendall instead.

Caitlyn Jenner needed to think twice before posting a birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner. The 69-year-old took to Instagram on Aug. 10 to give a sweet shout-out to her youngest child, but she accidentally mixed up the 22-year-old billionaire with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Caitlyn shared a photo of her with the model, 23, when she was a little kid, alongside the caption, “Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today. Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner.” Although the photo was definitely all kinds of adorable, it didn’t actually have Kylie in it. Oops!

The retired Olympic athlete realized her mistake right away, and quickly took the post down. (But not before someone could screenshot and repost it, of course.) In its place, Caitlyn shared two photos from Kendall and Kylie’s childhood that included both daughters. Hey, at least this way she knows the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is definitely in the pictures! This post got a new, simpler caption. “Happy birthday @kyliejenner,” it read.

We can’t totally blame Caitlyn for having Kendall on the mind considering she saw her more recently. The father-daughter duo met up on Aug. 8 for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. They even shared a warm hug outside of the sushi restaurant.

Meanwhile, Kylie was already living it up in Italy for her birthday. Caitlyn and Kendall both stayed in California, but Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, along with loved ones like boyfriend Travis Scott, her daughter Stormi Webster, and close pals Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, all joined Kylie on her birthday yacht off the Amalfi Coast. Hopefully she was too busy celebrating her special day to notice her dad’s social media flop.