Brielle Biermann ‘Giddy’ Over New Romance With Justin Hooper: She’s ‘Excited’ To Have New BF

Brielle Biermann, 22, has a brand new beau and she can’t wait to see where things go with baseball pitcher Justin Hooper. The couple attended Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau‘s July 28 “wedding” in Las Vegas and had a romantic dinner in Scottsdale, AZ on August 7. “Brielle Biermann is giddy and excited over Justin Hooper. She’s telling everyone close to her she really likes him, but it’s new. She met him in Atlanta because his brother played with the Falcons so he was out here visiting him,” a source close to the Don’t Be Tardy star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Brielle seems to have a thing for baseball pitchers, as like her previous boyfriend, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, Justin plays the same sport and position. The 22-year-old pitched for UCLA’s baseball team and was selected in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

“Brielle is looking forward to seeing where it goes, but she’s taking it slow. Her break-up with Michael was hard, so she doesn’t want to get hurt again, but she’s happy and likes Justin a lot. She calls him her boyfriend and they’re very much exclusively seeing one another,” our insider continues.

“She was really hoping to keep this relationship more under wraps than Michael and got a little frustrated when the media found out who he was so soon. The family just wrapped Don’t Be Tardy, so she’s planning on being able to spend even more time with him now,” our source adds. Hopefully their romance leads to something serious because the day after their date in Arizona, Brielle tweeted that she misses “being in love.”

Ugh i miss being in love — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) August 9, 2019

Brielle’s breakup with Michael was a sad one. They split in March of 2018 after two years together and he was the one who pulled the plug. On the Feb. 2019 season seven premiere of Don’t Be Tardy, Brielle blamed Michael for their split. “I’m just like not in the mood to talk about Michael right now. What really sucks is that I had my whole life with Michael planned. I was about to move to Chicago for him,” Brielle said.

Her stepdad Kroy Biermann responded “Well, what still blows my mind is that there wasn’t a warning sign” to which Brielle revealed, “I was literally with him for a week and then two days later, he was like, ‘Let’s just take a break.’ And I’m just like, ‘OK, dude.’ Like, ‘I’ll let you know when I’m ready for you.’” Michael has since gone on to get engaged to Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan.