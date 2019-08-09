Wendy Williams Kisses Meek Mill & Sparks Romance Rumors While Partying With Rick Ross

Wendy Williams is making the most of her summer hiatus! Just last night (Thursday, Aug. 8), she was spotted partying with Meek Mill at Rick Ross’ album release party, and they shared a steamy PDA moment together.

Wendy Williams shared an intimate moment with Meek Mill on Aug. 8, when she pulled him in close for what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek! The talk show host, 55, and rapper, 32, actually partied alongside each other at Rick Ross‘ album release party for Port Of Miami 2 in New York City, and now fans are left wondering whether there’s something romantic going on between them. “Wendy Williams out here living her best single life ever partying with hip hop starts #meekmill #rickross #wendywilliams,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Yasssss @WendyWilliams living your best life,” after seeing the pics of her kissing the rapper.

In the photos, which YOU CAN SEE HERE, Wendy is wearing a sleek black dress, while Meek is wearing a bright shirt with chains around his neck. He seems a little surprised by her alleged kiss, but he also doesn’t appear to hate it. She even has her arms wrapped around him to pull him in close. We obviously can’t confirm that they were kissing, but no matter what they were doing, Wendy and Meek seemed to be having a great time together.

Before partying together on Thursday evening, Meek spent five months in jail (beginning in Nov. 2017) for violating his parole. And while he was behind bars, Meek received a lot of support from Wendy. On an episode of her talk show, she called for his release, and when his 2008 gun conviction was overturned just last month, she said, “Meek Mill is a free man!”

As for Wendy, her talk show is currently on hiatus and she recently divorced her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter. She also revealed in July that she’s been dating a doctor, but since then she hasn’t given fans an update on her love life. So for all we know, she could be moving on with Meek… or their intimate moment could have been a friendly one. Until she sounds off on it, we’ll let you decide.