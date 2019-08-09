The sexy couple, who spent the day celebrating Shawn’s 21st birthday in New York City, couldn’t contain the PDA at his party!

Things just keep getting hotter between Shawn Mendes, 21 and his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, 22! The “Señorita” collaborators were filmed making out for a full five seconds at his birthday bash, which took place at Harriet’s Rooftop & Lounge inside Brooklyn’s trendy 1 Hotel. The party finished off a busy day for the couple, who were spotted strolling around the Big Apple, dining at the exclusive members-only DUMBO House and brunching at hotspot Jack’s Wife Freda.

In the video, Shawn locks eyes with his lady and extends his hand out to her. Camila then pushes past a woman in white — who we recognize as Shawn’s mother, Karen — to smooch her man. While two have not addressed their relationship, they have no qualms about flaunting PDA in public, as partygoers took photos and video of them throughout the night. In other videos on Twitter, Shawn addressed the crowd and admits “I’m too drunk to give a speech right now, I’m sorry!” and hit the dance floor to Mo Bamba‘s banger “Sheck Wes.”

Camila, who was sporting a sexy lace bustier top earlier that afternoon, swapped her casual look for a spicy red-and-black mini that appeared to barely cover her bottom. Shawn also traded his casual white button-down for a chest-baring black version.

At the party, attendees were treated to specialty cocktails according to an image from Twitter, including “The Señorita” (a blend of tequila, lime, and pineapple) — for their hit summer single — and “The Pickering Gawd” (a shot of tequila) — which is the Toronto suburb Shawn is from. The Canadian singer is, of course, now legal to drink and made reference to his new status via Instagram story earlier in the day. Guests were also treated to a stunning view from the swanky rooftop venue, which overlooks the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan and a boomerang photo booth.