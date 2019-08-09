Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Cuddle Up & Look More In Love Than Ever On Kylie Jenner’s Italian Bday Trip

It’s Kylie Jenner’s birthday getaway to the Italian Riviera, but Scott Disick and GF Sofia Richie have turned it into their own romantic vacation, looking more in love than ever before.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have spent more time cuddled up on Kylie Jenner‘s birthday getaway to Italy than the soon to be 22-year-old herself with partner Travis Scott. The 36-year-old Flip It Like Disick star and the 20-year-old model were seen sitting on the stone dock in Nerano, Italy on Aug. 9, and Scott had his arm lovingly around his lady, holding her close and looking like he was going in for a kiss. Their body language shows that after nearly two years together, the romance is still very much alive.

Scott wore a dark shirt and blue shorts while Sofia looked incredible in a white two piece outfit of a crop top halter and mini skirt. She wore open toe sandals and both of the lovebirds donned sunglasses to protect themselves from the Italian sun. It was a far more casual look than when the couple went out to dinner in Positano on Aug. 8. Sofia donned a stunning peach halter mini-dress that showed off the incredible tan she’s got on the Italian getaway while The Lord was his stylish self, with a jacket that matched his girlfriend’s dress, white pants and a crisp blue dress shirt.

Earlier that day the couple had fun aboard the a $250 million mega-yacht the group has travelled on to celebrate Kylie’s 22nd birthday week festivities along the Amalfi Coast. Scott was seen in photos getting flirty and playfully wrestling his bikini-clad girlfriend on the vessel, and with the help of a female pal ended up tossing Sofia into the Tyrrhenian Sea. But it was done with love of course!

The couple joined Kylie, Travis, their 18-month-old daughter Stormi, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, 63, and her BF Corey Gamble, 38, as well as several of Kylie’s closest gal pals including her assistant Victoria, Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer as they’ve cruised the Italian Riviera in the days leading up to Kylie’s Aug. 10 birthday. Kylie and Sofia have grown much closer throughout 2019, especially once sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, finally gave her blessing to Scott and Sofia’s romance in Dec. of 2018.