Priyanka Chopra Wears Traditional Pink Saree In Never-Before-Seen Pics From Joe & Sophie’s Wedding

The gardens of southern France served as a picturesque backdrop for Priyanka Chopra! She posed in the ‘perfect drape for the perfect wedding’ while celebrating her brother-in-law Joe Jonas’ second wedding with Sophie Turner.

Now that Sophie Turner, 23, had time to shine in her Louis Vuitton wedding gown, Priyanka Chopra, 36, is highlighting what she wore to the nuptials that reportedly took place in Sarrians, France on June 29! On Aug. 7, Priyanka shared two photos of her taken on Sophie and Joe Jonas’ wedding day, in which she was the image of elegance and grace in a blush pink saree that spanned six yards from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. If that name sounds familiar, that’s because the Quantico star wore a green and gold sari from the same designer for one of her and Nick Jonas’ post-wedding festivities in India on Dec. 3.

Priyanka complemented the lace pink drape with rose-tinted sunglasses and roses tucked into her low bun, and the flower theme was befitting the European garden she posed in. Priyanka revealed that she loves wearing a saree, a traditional garment from her native India, when the occasion calls for her to dress up! “#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding… it’s my go-to for every special occasion!” Priyanka gushed in her caption under Wednesday’s post. The actress certainly has a soft spot for the customary outfit, as she wrote a love letter for the saree under a photo of her modeling a sheer gold piece for the June 2019 cover of InStyle.

“Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India,” Priyanka wrote on June 9, adding, “To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one.”

Priyanka also drew attention for another piece of clothing she wore recently, but it wasn’t a saree! Instead, it was a Jonas Brothers T-shirt, which she rocked alongside her new sister-in-law Sophie at the band’s first Happiness Begins tour stop in Miami, FL on Aug. 7.