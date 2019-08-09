Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For ‘Hot Girl Summer’ & It’s Just as Sexy As You’d Expect

Hot Girl Summer continues! Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion linked up for a joint track & it’s the ultimate anthem for hip-hop fans getting into the hot girl summer spirit.

The OG hot girl Megan Thee Stallion, 24, is continuing her all-star summer with brand new music. The fierce rapper has skyrocketed to fame this summer thanks to her slogan, (which you’ve probably seen everywhere on Instagram) and now, she’s cashing in on it. The female MC dropped “Hot Girl Summer” on August 9 and enlisted her fellow hottie Nicki Minaj, 36, for some help. Together, the two ladies SLAYED the highly-anticipated track. Ty Dolla $ign even pulled up for a verse and fans can’t seem to get enough.

Despite her friendship with Cardi B, Megan admits she was thrilled to team up with Nicki. “They [fans] really make it seem like you’re ‘picking sides.’ I really, really, really like both of them. They’re two different people, two different rappers. It’s not even the same. I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them. I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collab with Cardi too,” she explained ahead of the song’s release.

The whirlwind collab came about very suddenly, Nicki admits. In an August 5 tweet, she revealed new details of how the song came about. “I was right on the verge of losing my voice & it was mad late so I was already sounding like a man. But once I heard the song I fell in love. Wrote it b4 I went to sleep. None of that was planned. I had no idea meg was on live or that she would want to go live 2gthr ❤️❤️,” the rapper gushed.

So, what’s a hot girl summer anyway? “It’s about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you,” she explained to The Root when asked about the phenomenon. Well, Hot Girl Meg nailed it again with her latest bop.