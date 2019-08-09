It’s a ‘Party in Italy’! She made twerking mainstream and now Miley’s back at the sexy moves while wearing a skimpy white swimsuit!

Miley Cyrus, 26, is twerking and showing off her sexy body in a double-video post from her luxe getaway in Italy! In the clips, which were posted on Friday, August 9, Miley is seen sensuously dancing and shaking her derrière against a waterfront fence wearing a barely-there white bikini. She accessorized her thong two-piece with a silver pair of oversized aviators, glittery bracelets on both wrists and layered necklaces. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer flaunts her rock hard abs and numerous tattoos (reportedly, she was upwards of 40) in the vids, while sporting a casual, beachy hair-do. It’s unclear who filmed Miley’s NSFW dancing, but a male voice is heard laughing in the background. The singer is on vacation with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter, 30, who recently split with Brody Jenner.

The Tennessee native captioned the post “ROCK THE BOAT ❤️ 🇮🇹 ❤️🇮🇹,” referring to late singer Aaliyah‘s sultry 2002 hit of the same name. Miley appears to be emulating the iconic music video, which features the R&B singer seductively dancing on a boat in the Bahamas. Lyrically, the racy track describes a woman explaining to her lover about how to please her sexually, comparing her lust with a drug high. Miley also included two Italian flag emojis, representing her ritzy vacation spot.

A few of Miley’s famous followers — she has 97 million, by the way — jumped in on the comments. Hailey Baldwin, 22, posted “go off,” which is slang for hyping up a friend. RHOBH‘s Lisa Rinna, 56, seemed impressed by the 26-year-olds moves, commenting “GO MILEY GO!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” while actress Helena Christensen wrote “Hell yeah 💥❤️.”

The videos have been a smash on social media, racking up over two million likes. Reportedly, Miley — who has recently twerking at home — is enjoying some downtime after performing at the Sunny Hill Festival in Prishtina, Kosovo.