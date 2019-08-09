Kylie Jenner Rocks Pink Bikini Top While Grabbing Lunch With Travis Scott & Stormi

The cosmetics CEO is on a luxe vacation in Italy to celebrate her 22nd birthday — and Kylie’s been keeping the sexy looks coming since she arrived!

Kylie Jenner is enjoying her last day as a 21-year-old! The billionaire stepped out in a plunging pink crochet bikini top, showing off her full, ample cleavage and a pair of hip-hugging pants, highlighting her curves and flat tummy. Both pieces are by Italian design house Missoni. She completed her look with gold bracelets, black sunglasses, a nude backpack and rings. Kylie rented out a yacht for $1.5 million a week ahead of her 22nd birthday, which is on Saturday, August 10.

In the new photos, taken Friday, August 9, Kylie is spotted with boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, and their adorable 17-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. Travis matches Kylie in a beige pair of chinos, a white Supreme t-shirt and Nike sneakers with pink accents. Stormi is also rocking Kylie’s go-to shade (she’s said that pink is her favorite color many times on social media) in a white-lace-top, pink scrunchie and sandals. Mom Kris Jenner (also in Missoni), 63, and model Sofia Richie, 20, joined the family for a lunch outing on the mainland of Italy in Nerano. Kylie has reportedly been staying on her boat near the closeby Island of Capri.

The group — who only arrived in Italy a few days ago — appear to be packing in the outings, taking a boat tour around Capri and stepping out for a dinner in the glamorous Positano. So far, Kylie has also been rocking plenty of Italian fashion, suggesting she pre-planned her outfits for the trip.

While there have been no details about how Kylie will ring in 22, the Kardashian’s usually don’t go for low-key celebrations — especially Kylie. There has also been rumors that she will wed long-time boyfriend Travis Scott on the trip.