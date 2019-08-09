Khloe Kardashian’s Nose Looks Tiny After She Insists Her Slimmer Snout Due To ‘Contouring’

Khloe Kardashian as brushed aside nose job rumors to overdoing her makeup contouring. But a new pic has fans insisting that Koko’s slimmer nose has her looking nothing like herself.

Khloe Kardashian has been dogged by nose job rumors for several months now. The 35-year-old has claimed she sometimes overdoes it with her makeup contouring, but in a new photo she posted to her Instagram on Aug. 9 — which you can see here — had fans buzzing out her shrinking schnoz. The bridge is noticeably narrower than it was in paparazzi photos from February, and the tip is perfectly rounded. Since it’s on her IG, Koko could have easily used Photoshop to achieve a smaller nose, but fans are still wondering what’s going on.

“Where did your nose go?” a fan named Lisa asked, while another wondered ‘Who are you and what happened to Khloe Kardashian?” A user named Marc asked “Who is this?” A fan named Lily-Rose commented “Thought this was Kim,” while a user named Yelena added “actually it’s Michael Jackson now,” referring to the late King of Pop’s ever shrinking nose.

Khloe’s been hit with nose job accusations ever since she was a guest on divorce lawyer Laura Wasser‘s podcast Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser in May of 2019. When the video of their taping was released, fans freaked. “What in the KrisJenner happen to Khloe’s nose? Girl…u did not need more plastic surgery….love thy beautiful self!” one fan tweeted at the time. On June 21 she posted another Instagram selfie where her nose appeared much smaller than it did in the months prior.

On July 17, Khloe explained that she sometimes goes overboard on nose contouring during a makeup tutorial video for Vogue. She applied a matte palette and explained, “One of my favorite things is nose contour, but this does stress me out a little bit because…in person, and how cameras reflect and light, everything looks different. So sometimes I will contour my nose and in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!”