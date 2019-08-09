‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Credits ‘Good Sex’ For Her Successful Romance With Dr. Brian Reagan

Kelly Dodd admits that one of the keys to success when it comes to her romance with Brian Reagan is their chemistry in the bedroom! The couple took HollywoodLife inside their relationship and revealed why they work so well together.

Kelly Dodd and Brian Reagan‘s relationship is solid as ever. Their secret? — “Good sex!”, The Real Housewives of Orange County star told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview with her doctor boyfriend, Brian Reagan. “It starts there,” she said, explaining that their chemistry between the sheets isn’t the only reason their romance is so successful.

“Plus we get along well, we love being around each other and we have a great time. Lot of things in common. All the three ways and cocaine!”, Kelly quipped. Brian added, “She is in the limelight, in my profession you are sort of out there too. So I think I compliment her.”

Kelly credits Brian’s loyalty as a big part of why they work so well together. “I love that he has my back, and he is a professional. He went to Cornell, he is an Ivy leaguer and probably looks at me and says, ‘What the hell am I getting myself into…?’ But, I like the fact that he has got my back,” she explained. “Even in this craziness he is there for me because I know it is hard to be with someone like me because I am impossible because I am on the show.”

Brian went on to say that their similarities are what makes their relationship so “solid,” along with their same religious views. “There is a great Marilyn Monroe quote that I wish I had memorized, but essentially she summarizes things by saying, ‘If you can’t handle me at my worst then you don’t deserve me at my best!’ So there is never a dull moment,” the plastic surgeon gushed. “And the thing is, Kelly and I were both raised in Catholic families and in Catholic schools. There is a lot of similarities. I have met her Dad. They all have grounded values,” he continued, adding that Orange County could sometimes put on a persona of a Kelly that isn’t necessarily accurate.

“Because she is in the OC and there is a portrayal of the lifestyle of the rich and famous, but she is a solid lady and a solid person,” Brian said. “She has got friends going back to grade school.”

Kelly and Brian went public with their romance in the beginning of 2019, when she began sharing photos of the two on Instagram. They reportedly began seeing each other in November of last year. While the two have certainly had their ups and downs with long distance, since Brian lives in San Diego, could an engagement be in the cards?

“You are going to have to stay tuned! Season 15! [of RHOC],” Kelly said. “There is the hook!”, she added, with both Kelly and Brian laughing.