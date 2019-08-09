Katy Perry Drops Infectious New Song ‘Small Talk’ About A Relationship Gone Sour

Katy Perry is continuing her new era of music with ‘Small Talk,’ a catchy and ultra relatable track about the messy aftermath of a breakup.

Katy Perry’s follow-up to “Never Really Over” is here! The pop star recently made headlines for her newfound friendship with Taylor Swift but today, it’s all about her new music. The pop singer has released an anthemic new song called “Small Talk” on Aug. 9, and despite it’s upbeat vibe, it’s all about a past relationship! “Isn’t it weird / That you’ve seen me naked / We had conversations about forever / Now it’s about the weather ok,” she croons. “Isn’t it wild / That I know your weakness / And everybody at the party thinks / That you’re the best since sliced bread,” the songstress sings in another verse.

The always dedicated Katy Cats are already loving the new song and were sure to say so! After taking a listen, they showered the new track with praise. “LITERALLY KATY STOLE MY WIG SMALL TALK IS A FUCKING BOP ILL FIGHT YOU IF YOU DONT THINK SO ARE YOU DEAF,” one listener wrote on Twitter, while another fan raved, “#SmallTalk IS SO GOOD OMGGGG!!! I’m living for this era of @katyperry.”

The song comes three weeks after Katy stopped by the The Kyle & Jackie O Show to gush about her new pal Taylor. The two reigning queens of pop have had bad blood for years and in a new interview, Katy had nothing but incredible things to say about her newfound friend. Katy admitted that it was thanks to seeing Taylor out and about at parties that she had the chance to tell her she “loved” her. “I just went up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, you know, it’s been a long time, and I think we’ve grown up a little bit. And I just wanted to say I’m sorry, and that I’m really here for you, and that I love you and, you know, I hope that we can be friends in the future,’” Katy explained. We’re sure that Tay is bumping Katy’s new track along with the rest of us!

Take a listen to “Small Talk” above! We’re loving her new tune but here’s to hoping that the next bop Katy releases features Tay as well!