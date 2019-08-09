‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Is Giving Away Children’s Toys After Regaining Custody — Faces Backlash

Yes, Jenelle Evans’ son Kaiser is ‘upset’ about saying bye-bye to his toys. But the MTV star clapped back at those who believed she was throwing all the toys into the trash!

Jenelle Evans, 27, has a philanthropic spirit too, which she tried to prove to her critics on Aug. 9. The Teen Mom 2 star filmed a massive stash of toys — nerf guns, Buzz Lightyear action figure, the works — and wrote on her Instagram Story, “Kaiser is upset we have to get rid of some toys 😂 🤦🏻 #momlife.” Jenelle’s not just sending off her four-year-old son’s toys, as she revealed her and David Eason’s daughter, Ensley, 2, is also parting ways with her dolls, fake cash register and whatnot. “Uhmm..Ensley needs to get rid of toys too 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Jenelle wrote over a video of Ensley’s stash.

Perhaps “get rid of” wasn’t the best choice of words, because it attracted a snarky comment from a follower! “I reeeeeeally hope you’re donating all those toys you’re getting rid of. Saw it on your IG story. So many kids would love to play with those,” a critic wrote under a photo of Kaiser, Ensley and Jenelle’s other son, Jace, 10, which was originally shared on Aug. 4. Jenelle was quick to correct the assumption, as she responded, “Of course… I would never just throw them away. I usually drop them off at Goodwill.”

It appears that comment alone was enough for Jenelle to reiterate her Goodwill plans on Twitter. “FYI: I didn’t ‘throw’ my kids toys away. They are still in their rooms and we are donating them to Goodwill like we always do with toys and clothes. 👌🏼💓,” the mother of three tweeted on Friday, which led a few fans to suggest that Jenelle should consider donating to a shelter instead.

A month has passed since Jenelle and David regained custody of Kaiser and Ensley in early July, after Child Protective Services reportedly removed both children from their North Carolina home in May. David had confessed to killing Jenelle’s dog right before CPS reportedly entered the picture, and that kick started a long string of court visits to win back the kids — Kaiser went to stay with his dad and Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, while Ensley stayed with her older brother and Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans.

Despite their victory in court, Jenelle and David have remained under intense scrutiny as they resume their home life with Kaiser and Ensley. That hasn’t stopped Jenelle from updating fans with photos of her brood, such as when she shared a photo of everyone celebrating Jace’s 10th birthday party with nerf guns on Aug. 3.