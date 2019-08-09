Camila Cabello, 22, Tells Shawn Mendes ‘I Love You’ In Sweet New Birthday Tribute — See Pic

The PDA-happy couple haven’t confirmed their status, but it seems like things are stronger than ever for the in ‘love’ pair!

Does this mean they’re official? Camila Cabello, 22, dropped a very romantic three word, eight letter phrase in an Instagram post celebrating Shawn Mendes‘ 21st birthday. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the “Havana” singer captioned the adorable photo, which was posted on the afternoon of Friday, August 9. The couple has yet to confirm that they’re even dating, but use of the word ‘love’ — often reserved for couples in committed, longterm relationships — suggests the romance is going well. While it may appear that their relationship is on a fast track, Shawn and Camila have known each other for years, collaborating on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” way back in 2015.

The sweet photo, which is a snap of a polaroid, features the couple in a candid pose as Shawn looks through Camila’s gorgeous, long hair. “Lice check?” one fan comedically commented. Camila eyes something to the left as she places her hand beneath her chin and the couple appear very comfortable with each other in the slightly blurry, intimate snap. Though her face is out of frame, another blonde also appears in the photo.

The post comes one day after Shawn’s official birthday, which saw the duo strolling around New York City, brunching at hotspot Jack’s Wife Freda, dining at the exclusive DUMBO House and throwing a lavish bash at Harriet’s Rooftop & Lounge inside the trendy 1 Hotel Brooklyn. Their relationship was on full-display at the glam soirée, as they kissed passionately in front of party guests.

At the time of publication of this article Shawn had yet to like the romantic tribute. While Camila has posted about Shawn before, they’ve typically been promotional or work-related — making this her first more personal and intimate one.