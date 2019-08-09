Anne Hathaway, Camila Cabello, Lucy Hale & More Best Dressed Of The Week

Anne Hathaway showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous hot pink dress this week, plus see more stars like Penelope Cruz and Camila Cabello in sparkling red carpet looks.

Anne Hathaway completely slayed her first red carpet since announcing her pregnancy. She wore a custom Brandon Maxwell fuchsia sheath dress with cutouts at the opening night of the new Broadway play Sea Wall / A Life on August 8, 2019 in New York City. Penelope Cruz wore a flirty, feathery Ralph & Russo gown and Jimmy Choo accessories at the Pain and Glory film premiere in London on August 8. I’m obsessed with this look!

Camila Cabello attended the 2019 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on August 6. She looked pretty in pink in a flirty, sparkly Zuhair Murad mini dress. Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin attended the debut of Victoria’s Secret new fall collection at the Aventura Mall in Miami, Florida on August 8. She wore a cute floral skirt and of course, let her lacy VS bra show from under her unbuttoned shirt.

Brittany Snow wore a stunning, sheer polka dot Monique Lhuillier dress from the Spring Summer 2019 collection at Fox Network’s TCA Summer Press Tour Party in Los Angeles on August 7. At the same event, Nicole Scherzinger showed off her curves in a tight, two-piece pink look, with a white blazer draped over her shoulders.

Ginnifer Goodwin was red hot in a Preen By Thornton Bregazzi midi dress at the Why Women Kill TV show premiere in L.A. on August 7. Lucy Hale wore a special Viktor & Rolf dress and shoes by Schutz Altina at The CW’s All Star Party during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Aug 4. Back on the east coast, Amanda Seyfried wore Prada at a special screening of her new film, The Art of Racing in the Rain, at The Whitby Hotel in New York City.

Eva Longoria walked into The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in NYC on August 5 wearing a gorgeous copper satin Maticevski dress. See more of the best dressed stars this summer in the gallery attached above!