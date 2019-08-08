Taylor Swift Reveals Why She Didn’t Publicly Endorse Hillary Clinton In 2016: ‘I Knew I Wasn’t Going To Help’

Taylor Swift didn’t get political in 2016, unlike most celebrities, and she’s finally revealing why. Tay tells ‘Vogue’ that she just didn’t think she’d make a difference by speaking out.

The 2016 presidential election brought celebrities out in droves to sign fans up to vote, hold fundraisers, and campaign tirelessly for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Well, in some D-lister cases, GOP nominee Donald Trump. But one of the most influential voices in the music industry remained strangely silent throughout the entire election process: Taylor Swift. With stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Jay-Z, and more sticking behind Hillary until the very end, Taylor’s silence was palpable. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer, 29, finally revealed in a new interview in the September 2019 issue of Vogue why she kept out of the spotlight, rather than endorse a candidate:

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” Taylor explained, referring to now-President Trump. “He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew. I knew I wasn’t going to help. Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was: ‘She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar.’ These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

You can’t fault her reasoning, but it’s undeniable that her voice in one of the most important elections in United States history would have likely inspired some of her reluctant fans to get out the vote. She realized that during the 2018 midterms, another crucial election that shaped the current state of Congress. Taylor took to Instagram a month before the election to endorse Democratic candidates in Tennessee, where she is registered to vote. Mostly, she criticized GOP Senatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn for her voting record and anti-LGBTQ politics. She encouraged her fans to register to vote and to educate themselves on the issues before filling out their ballots. “So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count.,” she wrote.