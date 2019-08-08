Tommy Lee Slams Donald Trump As ‘Scary Delusional’ & Mike Pence As ‘Boiled Unseasoned Chicken Breast’

Tommy Lee believed ‘Trumpsters’ should start praying when Democrats ‘gain control’ of the White House again. The Mötley Crüe drummer proceeded to reveal what exactly his political party should do in a wild Twitter rant against Republicans!

Tommy Lee, 56, shared a wild vision for political payback against Republicans, in light of current setbacks the Democrat party has faced like anti-abortion laws and disagreement over gun control laws. After tweeting that “[Donald] Trump is scary delusional” on July 24, the Mötley Crüe member shared a much longer rant against the POTUS’ followers on Aug. 7. “You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so fu**ing hard for all of this s**t,” the message began, which originally came from a Reddit post in 2018. The author’s ideas of vengeance included “Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner” and “repainting Air Force One “p**sy hat pink” from which “birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature” will be tossed from the cockpit. And that’s just the tip of this tweet’s iceberg.

The rant turned especially savage after taking aim at Vice President Mike Pence, 60. Tommy agreed with the author, who suggested that Trump’s right hand man be honored with a Chick-fil-A menu item in his name: “Speaking of Chik Fil A, we’re buying all those and giving them to any LGBTQ person your sick cult leaders torturd [sic] with conversion therapy. Have fun with the new menu you bigoted f**ks. Try the McPence. It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother.”

Somehow, there was still more room for disses — you can read them all below. Just as he promised, Tommy isn’t going to “stick to the drums.” That’s what several haters have suggested now that the Mötley Crüe founding member is not solely interested in music, and Tommy had a message for them on Aug. 5: “The next person who tells me to stick to drumming and stay out of politics, I’m gonna come to ur house and shove my drumsticks up ur ass until you sneeze 🖕🏼.” Duly noted.

Trump is scary delusional…. denial headquarters!!! — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) July 24, 2019

Many fans mistakenly believed that Tommy wrote this especially creative Twitter rant, but regardless, they loved the ideas it suggested. “I never knew how much I needed @MrTommyLand until today!!!” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “The most beautiful piece of literature I’ve ever read.” Of course, not everyone was exactly keen on such notions like melting “ALL’ guns and turnting them “into a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton.” In response to the rant, one such fan wrote, “Basically means “I hate everyone who disagrees with me on politics.”

And Tommy stirs the pot on Twitter, once again! Satisfied with his Twitter shade, Tommy later returned online to get in yet another diss on Aug. 8: “Ummm excuse me I have to go take a trump!!! 💩