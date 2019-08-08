Taylor Swift Fans Think She’s Hinting At An Engagement To Joe Alwyn With New ‘Lover’ Lyrics

Taylor Swift may have given fans the biggest Easter egg of all time, as in lyrics to her new song ‘Lover,’ she makes a hint that she could be secretly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift has landed the cover of the coveted September issue of Vogue and in the accompanying interview, she previewed the title track for her upcoming album Lover, which drops on Aug. 23. It features the lyrics “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” and that has fans convinced she’s hinting at an engagement to her boyfriend of nearly three years Joe Alwyn, 28. In wedding tradition, brides wear something borrowed and something blue on their big day.

Not only that, Taylor, 29, posted the lyrics to her Instagram page along with a photo from the issue where she’s wearing a blue dress. She disabled the comments, but fans went wild on Twitter with speculation. She also liked the Tumblr page of a fan who pointed out the lyrics hint at a bride’s needs on her wedding day. “wait … my hearts been borrowed and yours has been blue … something borrowed and something blue … ma’am,” wrote the fan on Tumblr and Taylor liked it!

Swifties went crazy for the lyrics on Twitter and are convinced she’s secretly engaged. “HOLD UP SOMETHING BORROWED SOMETHING BLUE? MS.SWIFT ARE YOU GONNA BE TAYLOR ALWYN,” a fan named Michelle tweeted. “If Taylor Swift is secretly engaged to Joe Alwyn I’ll never be calm again,” fan Maggie wrote. “Taylor and Joe are engaged (not proven just theory at this point) and I cannot handle this right now,” a user named Kristin excitedly tweeted while a woman named Holly added “If Taylor and Joe are engaged I will run outside and scream at the top of my lungs while attempting to do a Somersault.”

EXCUSE ME??!!!! SOMETHING BORROWED AND SOMETHING BLUE IS RELATED TO MARRIAGE!!!!! @taylorswift13 WHAT ARE YOU HIDING!!!!!!😱😱😱😱💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/5OwLhPUwMu — the_delicate_swiftie_23 (@SanjanaChatte11) August 8, 2019

Taylor told the magazine about her new album, “There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory,” she revealed. Her Vogue interviewer Abby Aguirre described the song “Lover” as “classic Swift,” with it’s “romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget.”

Taylor also posted to Instagram one of her alternate covers and praised the writer. “Wanted to thank @abbyaguirre for writing such a thoughtful piece and for diving into my pastel cryptic world of hints, Easter eggs, and numerology. We also talked about sexism, equality, and all things Lover. I ate an entire cheese plate by myself. On stands soon-ish.” One thing that wasn’t discussed in the interview was Taylor’s relationship with Joe, so fans will have to keep guessing on if they’re secretly engaged.