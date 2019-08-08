Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, Wears Favorite Versace Shorts Shopping With Mom Angelina & Sister Zahara

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a new favorite piece of apparel. For the second time in five days she rocked her Versace jean shorts while out on a shopping trip with mom Angelina Jolie and sister Zahara.

Everyone has that one favorite item of clothing in their closet, and for Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, it’s her new Versace logo jean shorts. She wore them while going to a Best Buy on her own with just a bodyguard on Sunday Aug. 4 and on Aug. 8 she rocked them yet again. This time she was with her 44-year-old mom and 14-year-old sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they hit up a Fred Segal store in Los Angeles. Shiloh paired the knee-length jean shorts with “Versace” written in black and white lettering down the side with a comfy grey hoodie and her favorite black sneakers.

Zahara looked stylish in a head to toe black outfit of leggings and a long-sleeved top and wore white military style boots that are a favorite item in her wardrobe. She’s been photographed wearing them on a number of occasions. Angelina as always was simple yet chic perfection in a short-sleeved black top and matching pants, with black kitten heel shoes She wore her ever-present aviator shades while she carried a brown bag and a beverage up as the trio walked back to her car.

Angelina seems to love retail therapy as a way to bond with her kids. It’s almost like she has a clockwork schedule. For the past two Sundays she’s gone to local pet stores on mother-daughter bonding trips with her youngest daughter Vivienne, 11. They brought along the family dog on Aug. 4 and the Sunday before that it was Vivienne’s new pet bunny that came along with them on a Petco run.

On August 2 it was time for Vivienne and her twin bother Knox to get shopping time with their mom, and the next day she went out for some solo time retail time with her 11-year-old son. We’ll give Angie this, online shopping apparently is NOT her thing as she loves taking her children to good old brick and mortar stores.