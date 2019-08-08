Kim Kardashian Fans Accuse Her Of Getting Plastic Surgery After She Shares New Pic: ‘Nose Job?’

After her alleged changing appearance in back-to-back photos, Kim Kardashian fans are wondering if the ‘KUWTK’ star went under the knife!

Did Kim Kardashian get plastic surgery? After the 38 year olds’ latest Instagram post — which has her nose looking slightly more pronounced — fans have been quick to make accusations about a potential nose job. The first photo, which was posted on Thursday, August 8, features Kim in an all-black outfit, leaning down to hug her son Saint West, 3, while daughter North, 6, gives a fierce look. The second photo features the family in similar poses, but also includes Kanye West, 42. The Instagram post, which is simply captioned “🇯🇵,” features photos taken on their family trip to Japan earlier this month — SEE THE PICS HERE!

Conversation around Kim’s changing look started brewing Monday, August 5 after Kim posted new campaign photos to launch her 90s matte collection for KKW Beauty. The images, which appear heavily airbrushed, set off speculation that Kim may have gotten some work done. In past years, Kim has explained that she is able to alter the appearance of her nose through the magic of contouring — even posting various tutorials over the years.

In comments on the Instagram snaps, fans swiftly reacted to her possible new appearance, asking “😳😳😳 what happened to your face Kim???????” Another of her 145 million followers straight up posted, “Did she get a nose job?” while others debated if it was simply makeup. In the photo below from the Met Gala in May, fans will notice Kim’s nose has its usual, slender shape.

This isn’t the first time Kim has been accused of getting a nose job — which is medically referred to as rhinoplasty. Back in February, she addressed the rumors in a video with her longtime makeup artist, pro Mario Dedivanovic. “I never had my nose done,” the Keeping Up star revealed. “Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.” Kim has yet to respond to the accusations on her latest pic, though!