Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why She Now Refuses To Take Her Kids To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Tapings

Kailyn Lowry is tired of ‘all the drama’ that happens during the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion tapings. So much so, in fact, that she said she ‘started refusing to bring the kids’ with her.

Don’t expect to see Kailyn Lowry‘s three kids at the next reunion for Teen Mom 2. The MTV reality star recently revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast that she has “started refusing to bring” her sons, Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 5, and Lux, 1, with her to the season-ending special because of “all the drama” that happens during it. She explained, “I started refusing to bring the kids because of all the drama and I think the other cast members felt the same way or they had the same reservations around the same time.”

She continued, “And it was just a huge, as far as the reunion segments go, they were long days. We were all in the studio with the kids for like 12 hours. So it just didn’t make sense to have us all there and do it that way. So I started saying, ‘Well, I’m not bringing my kids.’ Well, now that we’ve done it a little bit differently I would like to film a reunion segment with my kids so I don’t know, we’ll see about this year.”

At this point, Kailyn said, “The kids don’t see each other — they don’t remember each other,” when referring to her own brood, as well as her co-stars’ children. It’s pretty sad to think about, considering longtime viewers of the show will recall that the kids used to come out on stage together during the reunion and interact with one another. The cast really seemed to be one big family, but that’s obviously changed over time.

