See Message
Hollywood Life

Jenelle Evans ‘So Proud’ Of Husband David Eason’s New Knife Making Business & Fans Are Furious

Jenelle Evans and David Eason
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
David Eason and Jenelle Evans 2016 MTV VMA's at Madison Square Garden - White Carpet Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
Jenelle Evans and David Eason arrive at court on Tuesday, June 25 without their children yet again. The Teen Mom 2 star’s custody battle is far from over, as it could take “months” to get the children back according to a source familiar with the case. 25 Jun 2019 Pictured: David Eason, Jenelle Evans. Photo credit: Michael Cline Spencer / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA452449_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Jenelle Evans and David Eason appear in court. 01 Jul 2019 Pictured: jenelle evans and david eason appear in court. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457018_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Jenelle Evans and David Eason arrive at court to try to regain custody of their kids. Jenelle wears a black blazer, dress pants and glasses for the hearing. She holds papers in her hand as she walks into court. David wears a button-down plaid shirt and a brown suit jacket. This is the couple's 5th hearing, a judge told Jenelle that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care” after five court hearings.“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” the source previously told Radar. The insider added, “CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls.” Jenelle and David are able to have supervised visits with each child once a week for an hour. The visits are restricted to the Department of Social Services. “She can meet them in the office, she cannot go see them in their homes,” the insider said. A source told Radar that Jenelle is dedicated to regaining custody of her children. “She signed up for parenting classes and marriage counseling,” the insider told Radar. “They’re looking to get David a psych evaluation for court. The court is ordering this next week, but in the meantime they are jumping ahead so when they go they can say, ‘We’re working on our marriage, we’re working on this.’”. 04 Jun 2019 Pictured: Jenelle Evans, David Eason. Photo credit: AMI/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA436288_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

After shooting and killing wife Jenelle Evans’ dog, weapon loving David Eason has started a home knife making business and that has fans very alarmed.

Oh what could possibly go wrong here? David Eason has already made his love of guns known and now he’s branching out into starting a knife making business. He’ll be selling his hand-made weaponry via his Etsy page and wife Jenelle Evans is SO excited for him. She took to Facebook and reposted five pics of him forging the knives on an anvil at the couple’s North Carolina farm and wrote: “So proud of my babe! 🥰 Something he’s been dying to do for a very long time. It takes a lot of strength and patience for this type of skill, but also it’s super sexy to watch. 👌🏼😂 Love you babe and here’s to you finding something you truly love to do! 💓🥳 David.”

Under the photos, David wrote on Aug. 5 that “My first knife came out pretty good I think. I made this with only hand tools so far (file, forge, hammer, sharpener). I will have this and many more for sale on my Etsy page soon. I will also have a video on my YouTube next week doing some final touches and making a sheath. Go follow that page (David Eason) on YouTube if you want to see the final product and have a chance to purchase! I want to give a big THANK YOU to my good friend Justin for providing me this awesome anvil and of course to my beautiful wife Jenelle for always believing in me and positively encouraging me!”

Fans are alarmed as David, 31, admittedly shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog Nugget on April 30 after he allegedly nipped at their two-year-old daughter Ensley. That caused the couple to eventually lose custody of Ensley and her son Kaiser Griffith, 5, while child protective services determined if their home was a safe place for the kids. David was also investigated for animal cruelty by the Columbia County Sheriff and Animal services. A judge decided to give custody of the kids back to Jenelle on July 3 and just over a month later, David has decided to become a knife maker….much to the horror the former Teen Mom 2 star’s fans.

“Great exactly what the world needs…swamp thing making homemade weapons. who will you experiment on first with them?!” one person wrote while another posted, “This is the worst effin idea ever. You should be NOWHERE near weapons. And they look like s—anyway. Money tight now that you both have 0 income? Get a real job,” referring to how Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 after David’s dog killing incident and he was banned from the show in 2018 after making transphobic and homophobic tweets. A third person added, “I love how he thinks everyone just forgot he murdered a 10 pound dog.” Next to one of David’s close up pics of the knives, someone wrote “don’t try and kill a dog with it.” David has since deleted nearly all of the negative comments.