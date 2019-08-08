Denise Richards Claims Ex Charlie Sheen Wanted To ‘Bleed’ Her ‘Dry’ In Divorce

Denise Richards explained how her wallet took a hit during her divorce process with Charlie Sheen that took over a year, as she suggested this was her ex’s alleged intention.

It wasn’t cheap to divorce Charlie Sheen, 53, as his ex-wife Denise Richards, 48, claimed on the Aug. 7 episode of the Daddy Issues podcast. Denise, who has now successfully found her groove as the newest cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, had to rely on a different reality television show to support herself in the wake of her costly divorce with the Two and a Half Men star after filing for the separation in March 2005. “Back during the show I did at E!, I had to do that,” Denise told hosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, referring to her show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated that aired for two seasons between 2008 and 2009.

“I had too many legal bills with my ex-husband,” Denise continued to explain, and then accused her ex-husband of saying something not very nice! “He said he wanted to bleed me dry, and he did. Those legal fees add up quite fast,” the Bravo star alleged on the podcast. While Denise was able to score air time on E! after the nasty divorce (which was finalized in Nov. 2006), the Wild Things star revealed the publicized separation did impact her job search. HollywoodLife has reached out to Charlie’s rep, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

“It was difficult for me to get a job back then because I was perceived as doing something very [negative] with Charlie, so that was very hard…when you’re misunderstood and you want to keep your personal life private and when it’s out there,” Denise added on the podcast. Adding more drama to the divorce was the fact that Denise was still pregnant with their second child Lola, now 15, after first filing the divorce papers. But the money dispute wasn’t left behind in the aughts.

Denise would go on to accuse Charlie of allegedly evicting her, Lola and their other daughter Sam, now 14, from their home in 2014, after he reportedly purchased the residence for the family of three in 2011. Thus, Denise reportedly requested a Los Angeles family court judge to make Charlie “put $7 million in cash back into their daughters’ trust fund, or purchase a home of equal value,” according to court documents that Radar Online read in 2016.