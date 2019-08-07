MTV Video Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift & More Performing At Show

The 2019 VMAs are almost here, and the very first performer for the show was announced on Aug. 7 — get ready for some Taylor Swift!

We’re less than one month away from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, and as always, the show is sure to bring a number of epic performances to the stage. MTV announced the first star who will be taking the stage on August 7, and we’re already looking forward to the show more than ever! The Video Music Awards are always full of performances from some of the biggest stars in music, and this year is no different — because TAYLOR SWIFT was the first confirmed performer!

There’s sure to be many more announcements to come in the coming weeks before what’s sure to be another EPIC year at the VMAs. This year, the show is re-locating to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the very first time. Taylor is tied with Ariana Grande for being the most-nominated artist at the show, with both ladies scoring TEN nominations each. They’re followed by Billie Eilish, who has nine, and Lil Nas X, with eight. Halsey and Cardi B both racked up a major six nominations, as well.

The VMAs are taking place just three days after the release of Taylor’s seventh studio album, Lover, which will feature 18 tracks. Fans have been counting down to the album drop for weeks, and now, there’s even more to look forward to thanks to her VMA performance! Taylor will also be hitting the stage in Central Park on Aug. 22 — one day before the release — to perform for Good Morning America’s summer concert series.

Keep checkin back, as we’ll be continuing to update this post as more performers are announced in the coming weeks. With so many huge artists making headlines this year, it’s sure to be a great show!