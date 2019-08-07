Tori Spelling Reveals Cast Of ‘90210’ Reboot ‘Felt’ Luke Perry’s ‘Presence Every Day’

‘90210’ is back and in an EXCLUSIVE new interview, Tori Spelling opens up about the untimely death of friend and former co-star Luke Perry.

Tori Spelling, 46, is getting raw and personal about the shocking death of Luke Perry. In an EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife, the iconic Beverly Hills, 90210 star reveals that “Luke is someone we all loved so much, and we felt his presence every day [on set].” Perry, who played the role of of bad boy Dylan McKay in the drama, unexpectedly died March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. “It was very important to find a special way to honor and pay tribute to him,” Tori shared. Though Tori — who has been married to Dean McDermott, 52, since 2006 — and Luke were never officially an item, she did admit to kissing him on her 18th birthday.

As fans may recall, the franchise was originally created by Tori’s father, legendary television producer Aaron Spelling. Though he passed away 13 years ago this June, Tori has clearly been inspired by his work — acting as an Executive Producer and writer to bring the project from script to screen. “Jennie [Garth] and I have been developing this for years. It’s been a real passion project of ours, and it’s so great to finally see the finished product,” she gushed. “It was an amazing experience reaching out to the rest of the cast and hearing how excited everyone was to be a part of this iteration!” Jennie joins Tori as both an Executive Producer and screenwriter.

While the series has undergone various re-boots and spinoffs over the years, including the iconic Melrose Place and CW series 90210 — Tori says the cast “wanted to do something innovative.” She also wants fans to disregard any continuing storylines from The CW’s version, clarifying “[90210] is a completely different show and when we created the characters for this show the storylines pick up right from where the original series ended 19 years ago.” If fans respond well, Tori “would” love to bring BH90210 back for a second season — but for now, she says “we’re all so proud to share our show with the fans, especially because it’s so unique!”