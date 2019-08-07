T.I. & Tiny Cozy Up Poolside On Romantic 9th Anniversary Vacation — Sweet Pic

After lavishly celebrating nine glorious years of marriage to Tiny, T.I. needed a nap. In a cute moment of PDA, the rapper cuddled up to his beloved by the pool to catch a bit of shuteye.

“Busy doing nothing,” T.I., 38, captioned an Aug. 7 Instagram post. In Tip’s picture, he’s seen lounging by the pool with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44. With all the partying the couple has done over the past month, who could blame T.I. for needing a quick breather. Some would say that he will need a vacation after his vacation. Thankfully, for this moment of downtime, T.I. had the woman of his dreams by his side to help him get “busy doing nothing.”

T.I. and Tiny celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on July 30, just two weeks after the Xscape singer’s 44th birthday. “Anniversary Vibes,” T.I. captioned a video he shared in the celebration of their special day. “7/30 – 7/31/10. Officially Harris for 9 of em.” In the video, T.I. shared a look of their beachside bungalow. Not only did they have a breathtaking view of paradise, but they also had their own luxury swimming pool. Tiny replied with a sexy and sweet comment of her own. “Love u daddy.”

Things got a bit sexy when Tiny decided to share her own anniversary video on Aug. 1. In the clip, the duo – who have been together for 18 years — is seen grinding on each other to “No Guidance” by Chris Brown and Drake. “9yrs later & it feels like we are on our honeymoon!! This love is crazy, unexplainable, passionate, rare, & real. I’m in love with the way u love me!!” she captioned the shot. “Happy Anniversary, Big Dady. I’m loving u 4ever!” Missing from the video was the massive bouquet of flowers that Tip got Tiny. Days before their grind sesh, Tiny posted a video of the flowers Tip got her to her Instagram Stories.

Tiny and T.I.’s anniversary vacation comes on the heels of the trip they took in honor of Tiny turning 44. The two took a romantic trip throughout Spain. First, “BigDaddyHarris” took his baby throughout Barcelona on a thrilling bike ride. Then, he and Tiny hit the waters off of Ibiza. “Because We all deserve sunsets on speedboats in Ibiza blasting Anita Baker wit Baby… So grind til u get it & Accept no substitute…” Tip captioned a shot of him taking Tiny out for a romantic cruise. We need to accept it: Tiny and T.I. are living the best life.