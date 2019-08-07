Tamra Judge Fires Back After Kelly Dodd Mocks Her On Twitter: ‘I Don’t Date Old Men For Money’ Like You

Oh, snap. Season 14 of ‘RHOC’ is already off to a heated start & following the 1st episode, Tamra Judge & Kelly Dodd got into a vicious Twitter spat.

Season 14 of Real Housewives Of Orange County may have just started, but it’s already off to a dramatic run. After the season premiered, Tamra Judge, 51, and Kelly Dodd, 43, got into a vicious cat fight on Twitter, taking multiple shots at each other. After Tamra gushed about her glamorous new Coto de Caza home on the Bravo show, which cost her a cool $2 million, Kelly tossed some major shade her way. “Living In Coto you’re rich!! lmfao 😂 😂 😂 ,” Kelly mocked. “Who says that?? Coto is in the sticks! You can’t buy a tear down in Newport Beach for $2m. Como is a nicer Temecula,” she wrote.

Well, Tamra was not having it with Kelly’s shade-filled comments, and she instantly clapped back with her own snarky remarks. “Do you own a house ? I own 2,” she quipped. I pay for my houses. I don’t date old men for money,” she said, dissing Kelly. Of course, Kelly wasn’t letting the convo end there. “I sold my house for $5m dollars!! Lmfao!! I could pay for your house with cash!! Lmfao,” she shot back yet again.

It was on the season 14 premiere of the reality show that Tamra gushed about her new double gated property. As cameras panned her lavish Coto home, the star remarked how the neighborhood will elevate her image. “When you tell people you live in Coto, people are like, ‘Oh, you’re rich,’” she told the camera.

It’s no surprise that Kelly isn’t exactly happy for Tamra on her new abode. The two have had it out for one another for some time and while they have agreed to film with one another this season, there’s no shortage of bad blood. The drama stems from the time Tamra told Shannon Beador, 55, that Kelly pushed her mom down a flight of stairs, and it’s only escalated since. A source tells us that this season will be drama-filled to the max. “Kelly and Tamra will bring a ton of drama this season on RHOC and their feuding is a huge story line this season. The two really tried to make up but it didn’t really go well. They’re both very fiery women and quite opinionated and they just butt heads constantly,” a source close to the set EXCLUSIVELY shared.