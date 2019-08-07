Drama hit the fan at the ‘Jersey Shore’ house on Aug. 6, when a neighbor captured video footage of Snooki screaming & frantically running out of the house.



Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, 31, went flying off the handle while taping a new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Aug. 6. The star was seen running out of the house and screaming at the top of her lungs in a new video clip captured by her neighbor and shared with TMZ. While it’s not immediately clear just what happened, the mom of three was heard screaming a series of obscenities. “Don’t talk to me, I’m leaving! Leave me the f**k alone. This is why I don’t want to do this shit,” Snooks could be heard saying at the beginning of the video.

In another part of the clip, she then called someone a “f**king a**hole” and said she wants to go home to her kids where she “belongs.” Snooki was heard saying “I hate this s**t” as she stormed off into the night and out of range from the neighbor’s camera.

However, one of the producers followed, her TMZ reports, and Snooki was taken to a donut shop around the corner to cool off, they add. Apparently, JWoww, 33, and Pauly D, 39, came outside soon after and Pauly was heard saying “Well, that didn’t go the way I expected,'” according to the publication. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives at MTV for comment on the incident.

It’s been an incredibly drama-filled season so far for the MTV hit show. On the Aug. 1 episode, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley get into another social media fight just days before The Situation’s wedding. After Ronnie was spotted with a black eye, he blamed the violent incident on his girlfriend, Jen Harley. Clearly, the drama only continues from here. While we’re not exactly sure what cause Snooks to lose her cool while filming, HollywoodLife will deff keep you posted as we learn more. You can catch the wild incident for yourself, above.