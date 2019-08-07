Sarah Hyland Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In Crop Top & Skirt After Wells Adams Engagement

A newly engaged Sarah Hyland looked drop-dead-gorgeous on August 6 when she hits the streets of Los Angeles in a flowing skirt & crop top that showed off her abs.

Sarah Hyland, 28, looked stylish as ever as she stepped out in a cute crop top look on August 6. The Modern Family star flaunted her toned tummy in an ab-baring look that night, as she enjoyed an evening out with her fiance, Adam Wells, 35. In a flowing, printed skirt and her ruffled off-the-shoulder top, she looked adorable for a dinner date on the town. She gave fans a perfect glimpse of her ensemble when she stepped out of their car to get gas at one point, effortlessly teetering on a pair of sky-high stilettos.

The star paired her look with minimal accessories, sporting a slew of thin, gold necklaces and carrying her belongings in a small clutch. She donned her signature circular framed glasses and looked so glamorous and put together. The actress’ matching top and skirt combo was from House Of Harlow, and was looking boho chic from head-to-toe in the Nicole Richie founded brand.

It’s so sweet to see how happy the star is following her July 16 engagement to her long-time beau. The Modern Family actress and The Bachelorette season 12 contestant/radio personality announced their engagement that day via Instagram. With a pic of him proposing, Sarah wrote, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams”. Wells also shared a memory from the proposal and it was completely heart-melting! He was seen getting down on one knee to pop the question while on a picturesque beach and the moment was beyond picture perfect.

It definitely looks like Sarah has that post-engagement glow going for her! Not only does she look so chic and stylish in this number, but she’s been attached at the hip with her fiance since their engagement and it’s the sweetest thing ever!