NeNe Leakes Worked On ‘Mending’ Relationships With ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars: She’s ‘Over The Drama’

Despite NeNe Leakes being embroiled in much of the drama from last season’s ‘RHOA’ she is now the cast ‘peacemaker’ and has been a key player in rekindling old friendships!

NeNe Leakes, 51, took to Instagram on Aug. 4 and shared a cryptic message about “making amends.” And it looks like The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has made good on her sentiments. RHOA newcomer Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir posted a group photo of the ladies during a cast trip in Toronto on Aug. 7. Despite NeNe’s past feuds with several of her fellow cast members, she happily posed alongside Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss. Also tagged in the snapshot was NeNe’s BFF Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam. Now a source close to the ladies EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife how NeNe has been “instrumental” in bringing the ladies all together again.

“NeNe has been instrumental in being the peacemaker for the entire cast of RHOA and mending relationships, not just her own,” the insider said. “NeNe really has been helping getting the ladies to talk to one another about their feelings. NeNe is so over the drama and everyone being mean to one another. There has been a ton of tension between all of the ladies, and she’s really stepped up since she’s the OG of the franchise, almost like a mother hen, in getting everyone to be open and talk and rebuilding connections and relationships.”

“The trip was a great step in the right direction to getting everyone on the same page and making progress for so many broken relationships among the cast,” the pal added. “Photos from Toronto symbolizes the recent unity between all of the ladies.”

As RHOA fans will remember, tensions rose after the wild season 11 finale, during which NeNe went off when Kandi, Porsha, and a cameraman went into her closet during a party without her permission. NeNe leapt up and ripped at the unnamed cameraman’s shirt to prevent him from going further. Porsha claimed during the reunion episode that he went to the hospital after the altercation.