Lisa Vanderpump Admits She ‘Loved’ Being On ‘RHOBH’ But Reveals Why She Had To Leave

Fans were heartbroken when Lisa Vanderpump announced her official exit from ‘RHOBH,’ but she revealed why the hard decision had to be made in a new social media message.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, shared a consoling message for fans who are still upset about her quitting The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. After one fan in particular shared a nostalgic message saying how much she’ll miss the “glamour” Lisa brought to the show, Lisa took the time to reply back on Aug. 6. “I will still be on Pump rules…I know it’s different,I loved RHOBH too,but it became too much. I wasn’t in the right state of mind,” she explained. “But thank you sooo much for the <3 and good morning,” she added.

While Lisa didn’t get too specific with her word choice, she has previously revealed that it was the cast’s endless drama that incited her decision to leave. The bad blood between Lisa and castmates got so intense that the reality star even skipped out on the show’s reunion. She first confirmed the sad news that she was done with the show when chatting with Daily Mail in June. “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she said in the interview when asked if she’d be at the reunion. “So in all probability, no.” That led to the big question of whether or not she’d be returning to the series at all. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she admitted. “So … no.”

While Lisa did at one time “love” her long-running role on the reality show, things spiraled on this season of the Bravo series when the endless “puppygate” scandal took off. The scandal started when Lisa’s co-star Dorit Kemsley, 42, adopted a dog from Lisa’s organization, Vanderpump Dogs, and without Lisa’s knowledge, went on to give it away. Naturally, Lisa was fuming when she found out, and it incited the feud of the century.

Lisa may not be on Real Housewives anymore but don’t fret, she’s still filming Vanderpump Rules! Plus, she still looks back at her time on the reality show fondly. After the final episode, LVP took to Instagram to share a fan-made clip that read, “The Pump has left the building. Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh.”