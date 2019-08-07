‘Flip It Like Disick’: Kourtney Gushes Over How ‘Far’ Scott Has Come As They Reminisce In New Preview

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick further proved they are the co-parenting king and queen in a new preview for ‘Flip It Like Disick.’

Former couple Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Scott Disick, 36, have come a very long way since their days of endless quarreling on-camera. In a new preview for Flip It Like Disick, the two stars showed off their healthy relationship as Kourtney praised Scott for his growth as a person. “You didn’t really appreciate what you had, and you were also depressed and there was other things going on,” Kourtney said when reminiscing on the past with Scott. “You’ve definitely come a long way. I’m very proud of you,” she said to her ex whom she shares three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 with.

Scott was quick to admit that being a young parent was a challenge for him at first. “When I was younger, I don’t know if I would have been motivated to do all these things for the kids,” he told Kourtney. “I was just so insecure that everybody would look at me like I’m not cool or young anymore. Now, I couldn’t be happier,” he says. “It was really, really, really difficult at first,” he admits. “I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them. And I feel pretty confident that I’m able to now and it’s great.”

Scott even sweetly vocalized his gratitude for being able to co-parent with Kourt in one part of the video clip. “Thank god we’re able to co-parent…I definitely think things have changed a lot,” the star said. “It’s great I’m still able to have Kourtney in my life.”

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Kris, Flip It Like Disick‘s executive producer, was very hands-on during filming, and that really helped Scott overcome his anxiety about it premiering. “She and Scott both want this to be a huge success, with multiple seasons, but, first and foremost, they need this season to be a hit,” a source close to the Kardashians told us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s very exciting and very nerve-wracking all at the same time. Scott’s very proud of the show. The response from people has been great, but he’s still nervous. No one can really predict how the fans will react.”

Flip It Like Disick airs on Sunday nights at 9:00pm on E!